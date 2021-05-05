Namibia: Hoops of Hope Activated

THE inaugural MTC Namibia Netball Premier League is more than just a competition. It is a welcome platform for hope and window of opportunity for the girl child.

That is what coaches Lazarus Muungolo and Morne Pienaar observed following the first two rounds of action over the weekend.

The league forms part of a N$4,8 million sponsorship over three years by MTC with the aim of establishing a professional league that will incorporate all the regions of Namibia.

"They [players] look forward to being able to celebrate their sport. There are a lot of girls who don't have employment. This is another means of earning an income for them," said Pienaar, whose Tigers lead the log after winning their opening two matches.

Tigers beat Grootfontein 44-19 on Friday night and followed that up with a comprehensive 71-11 victory against Rundu Chiefs on Saturday to go to the top of the log on goal difference, with a plus 85 goal aggregate.

Pienaar takes his pacesetters to Keetmanshoop this weekend as their bid to challenge for honours continues. A total of 12 teams from various regions compete in the MTC NNPL, the winners of which are guaranteed N$45 000. The runners-up will receive N$35 000 and N$25 000 goes to the third-best team.

Also, each club gets N$60 000 to cover operational costs like transport and accommodation, while they have also been encouraged to sign contracts and to pay their players.

"They get to travel. Which is always good. This says to the young girls out there that there's something worthwhile to commit yourself to. You're exposing netball to the regions that have not had competitive netball and this encourages the children to get involved," said Pienaar.

"The girls are getting exposure they usually don't get. The talent is a lot. For example I saw a few players at Grootfontein when they played us, they were phenomenal."

That priceless exposure is a game changer, Muungolo said.

"It's good that we play around the country because we need the exposure. Playing teams from all over the country is good experience for the players," Muungolo explained.

"The players are feeling good because they are fighting to improve their levels and get recognition from the national teams. I'm very happy for that."

The Omusati Rebels are keen to change perceptions that the northern regions are no match for their rivals south of the redline.

"People mostly look towards the central, west and south sides for national team players and coaches. We are left behind. Now they can see there is talented people this side in this game," Muungolo said.

"My dream is to coach the national team one day. So, I need to try to get this team to perform well so that I can realise my ambition."

Rebels beat Golden Girls from Omaheke 42-34, while another Omusati team, Young Stars also beat Golden Girls 49-46. The Rebels lost 47-30 to third-placed Namibia Correctional Services from Khomas and Young Stars went down 56-28 to Navy Netball Club from Erongo who occupy second spot.

"We played two tough games and managed to win one. So, I think we're going to progress well.

I have a lot of players to choose from, especially the juniors from the second team. They are really pushing because they see now there are many opportunities if you play in the league," said Muungolo, whose Rebels continue their adventure at Rundu this weekend.

Pienaar is satisfied with Tigers winning start but cautioned that they are far from the finished article.

"The ladies are still finding their feet, especially on Friday. It took a while to get used to it, but after they got the ball rolling, they got going," Pienaar assessed.

"We're taking every game as it comes. We're not gonna underestimate any opponent. Still too early to say [where we will end up], but anything can happen."