Namibia: Shalulile Leads Top Prize Race

BRAVE Warriors captain Peter Shalulile is the front-runner in the race for the 2020/21 KICK OFF Footballer of the Season, the magazine said yesterday.

The prolific Mamelodi Sundowns star has taken the early lead in the race for the best player of the current season, according to the latest votes tallied up on Monday.

The 27-year-old forward, who has amassed 17 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns this season has accumulated 61 percent of the votes thus far.

Having earned himself the nickname 'Sha Sha' since arriving in Chloorkop from Highlands Park at the start of the season, he appears the favourite to take the award back to Namibia after countryman Deon Hotto was crowned the winner last season while playing for the defunct Bidvest Wits.

Hotto is back among the nominees this season given his impressive showing for new employers Orlando Pirates, but has only accumulated 10 percent of the votes thus far.

Shalulile was on target again on Saturday, when he scored the second goal in Sundowns 3-0 crushing of Pirates to cement top spot in the South African Premiership title race.

Also in the running is Themba Zwane, who is second behind Shalulile with 13 percent of the votes, while Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Fortune Makaringe, Augustine Mulenga and Bradley Grobler lag behind with a share of the remaining 16 percent of the votes after the first week. - Adapted from kickoff.com