South Africa: Anglo Says Its 2020 Global Tax/Economic Contribution Is Above U.S.$25-Billion

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Global mining group Anglo American says its 'total tax and economic contribution' in 2020 amounted to more than $25bn. A lot of that is related to its procurement bill and capital investment -- in other words, mostly operating costs. Still, it gives a sense of the scale of the mining sector's contribution to the wider economy.

Anglo American's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to $9.8-billion in 2020. The company has now published its seventh annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report, which shows that its wider economic footprint was 2.5 times larger than that.

The breakdown is as follows:

Total taxes borne and collected -- $5.3-billion.

Wages and related payments -- $3.6-billion.

Corporate social investment -- $0.1-billion.

Total procurement -- $12.6-billion.

Capital Investment -- $4.1-billion.

That brings the total to $25.7-billion, which is not exactly small change.

The bulk of this -- $16.7-billion -- was spent on procurement and capital investment. Companies constantly have to buy stuff to keep going and invest in operations that are anticipated to produce future profits. So a cynic might ask why this is included.

But there are ripple or multiplier effects from such expenditure. A number of studies have found a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.