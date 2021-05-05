South Africa: Anglo Says Its 2020 Global Tax/Economic Contribution Is Above U.S.$25-Billion

analysis

Global mining group Anglo American says its 'total tax and economic contribution' in 2020 amounted to more than $25bn. A lot of that is related to its procurement bill and capital investment -- in other words, mostly operating costs. Still, it gives a sense of the scale of the mining sector's contribution to the wider economy.

Anglo American's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to $9.8-billion in 2020. The company has now published its seventh annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report, which shows that its wider economic footprint was 2.5 times larger than that.

The breakdown is as follows:

Total taxes borne and collected -- $5.3-billion.

Wages and related payments -- $3.6-billion.

Corporate social investment -- $0.1-billion.

Total procurement -- $12.6-billion.

Capital Investment -- $4.1-billion.

That brings the total to $25.7-billion, which is not exactly small change.

The bulk of this -- $16.7-billion -- was spent on procurement and capital investment. Companies constantly have to buy stuff to keep going and invest in operations that are anticipated to produce future profits. So a cynic might ask why this is included.

But there are ripple or multiplier effects from such expenditure. A number of studies have found a...