Liberia: Pres. Weah Donates 13 Kva Generator to Kolahun Hospital

Voinjama — Ahead of his visit to Lofa County, President

George Manneh Weah has donated a 13 KVA generator to the Kolahun Referral Hospital in Kolba City, Kolahun District, Lofa County.

The generator is to be used to supply electricity to the hospital to ensure the provision of adequate healthcare services to the people of Kolahun District and parts adjacent as well as neighboring Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Receiving the generator over the weekend in Kolba City on behalf of the management and staff of the hospital, the Medical Director of Kolahun Hospital, Dr. Sumawulu and Kolahun District Commissioner Abdullah Turlay lauded President Weah for the gesture.

Dr.Samawulu and Commissioner Turlay said the 13 KVA generator donated by the President would help the hospital management in addressing the challenge of electricity that the Kolahun Referral hospital has been faced with in delivering adequate healthcare services.

The Kolahun Hospital Medical Director promised that the generator would be properly managed, maintained and used for the intended purpose.