Liberia: Min. Mcgill Assures Lnfs of Govt Continues Support

MONROVIA May 4 (LINA) - The Minister Of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill, has assured the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) of government's continued support in making sure that fire prevention becomes one of its outmost priorities.

Speaking Tuesday at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) during the LNFS Fire Fighters Day celebration, Minister McGill said despite the challenges, the administration of President George Manneh Weah is going to make sure they find the budgetary support to prevent too many fire disasters.

"It is our hope for us to see fire prevention as our responsibility, because it is the only way we can protect ourselves from fire disaster, adding that "every day we loses either our family members or our properties to fire disaster. We could lose more if we take fire prevention as a lesser issue," said Minister McGill.

He therefore declared himself as one of the partners of the LNFS and encouraged Liberians to see the responsibility of the LNFS as their own.

Minister McGill expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the LNFS, saying that it is under the administration of Director Alex Dickson that fire service has transformed into one of the important security institution.

He, therefore, urged the fire department to do some awareness as a means of enforcing prevention and reducing fire disasters, noting that fire disaster has the capacity to destroy a whole nation.

At the same time, the Director of LNFS Dickson said that in the midst of the many challenges they face every day he is exceedingly impressed by the work of the firefighters.

"What we see as firefighters is real, we know what it is like being a firefighter because we live with the memories every day they fell and it is real the public will never feel the profound sadness that we do as a result of seeing fire disasters," Dickson added.

He asked that the government continues to support the fire service to enable them receive more ambulances, and fire trucks, adding that all they want is to help people in emergency situations but to do that, they need more support to protect lives and property from fire hazards.