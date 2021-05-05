South Africa: Eastern Cape - Black Water Runs Out of Taps in Drought-Stricken Klipplaat

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

On Saturday, May 1 black water came out of taps in Klipplaat in the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality. The municipality said on Tuesday that it had fixed the problem, caused by 'ageing infrastructure and the drought'.

When residents in Klipplaat, one of the most impoverished areas in the Eastern Cape, turned on their taps on Saturday they discovered that their water had turned black.

The Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality, based in Graaff-Reinet, has admitted that there was a problem with "black water" in Klipplaat's taps. However, spokesperson Edwardine Abader said they sorted out the problem on the same day.

"Water interruptions occurred in Klipplaat as a result of low water levels and drought conditions. Whenever water quality problems occur, it is attended to on the same day.

"The water was muddy as a result of old infrastructure and low water levels," she said.

Klipplaat is one of the areas in the Eastern Cape affected by an extreme drought. Residents are supplied with water in tanks as well as reticulated water, which is not always available. Last year Gift of the Givers drilled and equipped a borehole for the community.

Water quality issues in Klipplaat are a major problem,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

