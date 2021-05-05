Liberia: Jeety Resumes Feeding Prisoners

4 May 2021
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Business tycoon Upjit Sachdeva (alias "Jeety") has resumed his monthly feeding initiative of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison after a brief pause.

At the prison compound, Jeety fed the 1,232 inmates with hot cooked rice, along with juices, and water. According to him, the gesture was his way of demonstrating love and care to the inmates and a means of helping them get healthy and also put smiles on the faces instead of feeling forgotten.

"It is important to show love and care to the inmates; their freedom may be restricted for a period of time, but they are still citizens of this country and will be free someday," Mr. Jeety said. "Do not be discouraged over your present situation, because you still have a future and you need to be loyal to the prison authority."

Prior to the food distribution exercise, Jeety said he's always excited to reach out to people who are in need, and that while the inmates at the prison center are expected to be rehabilitated, they need to eat nutritional food that will enable them to go through the rehabilitation process successfully.

Meanwhile, Jeety has advised the inmates to have a positive outlook toward life, while encouraging them to look up to the future for a brighter future after serving their terms. Jeety said the provision of food is his way of helping to refine inmates at the Monrovia Prison Center.

Responding, the Prison Superintendent Varney Lake expressed satisfaction at the gesture from the businessman and called on other companies to extend assistance to the prisons, noting that government efforts alone could not get the job done at the prisons.

"I want to thank you for this kind donation, as it would go a long way to ameliorate the nutritional condition of the inmates, "Lake said.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.