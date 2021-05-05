Liberia: Jeety Resumes Feeding Prisoners

Business tycoon Upjit Sachdeva (alias "Jeety") has resumed his monthly feeding initiative of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison after a brief pause.

At the prison compound, Jeety fed the 1,232 inmates with hot cooked rice, along with juices, and water. According to him, the gesture was his way of demonstrating love and care to the inmates and a means of helping them get healthy and also put smiles on the faces instead of feeling forgotten.

"It is important to show love and care to the inmates; their freedom may be restricted for a period of time, but they are still citizens of this country and will be free someday," Mr. Jeety said. "Do not be discouraged over your present situation, because you still have a future and you need to be loyal to the prison authority."

Prior to the food distribution exercise, Jeety said he's always excited to reach out to people who are in need, and that while the inmates at the prison center are expected to be rehabilitated, they need to eat nutritional food that will enable them to go through the rehabilitation process successfully.

Meanwhile, Jeety has advised the inmates to have a positive outlook toward life, while encouraging them to look up to the future for a brighter future after serving their terms. Jeety said the provision of food is his way of helping to refine inmates at the Monrovia Prison Center.

Responding, the Prison Superintendent Varney Lake expressed satisfaction at the gesture from the businessman and called on other companies to extend assistance to the prisons, noting that government efforts alone could not get the job done at the prisons.

"I want to thank you for this kind donation, as it would go a long way to ameliorate the nutritional condition of the inmates, "Lake said.