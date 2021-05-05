South Africa: SA Law Reform to Look Into Social Departments' Mandates

5 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The SA law reform commission has instituted an investigation into the mandates of the national and provincial departments of social development.

In a statement, the Commission on Wednesday said the investigation was subsequent to a request by the national Department of Social Development.

"The investigation [will look] into the mechanisms through which national and provincial governments departments involved in the welfare services sector manage their interdependence and cooperation," reads the statement.

The Commission said this stems from incongruence between the department and its provincial counterparts about how social development mandates should be implemented. Added to this, there was a lack of statutory mechanism empowering the Minister of Social Development or the Department to ensure that decisions relating to this policy area are uniformly carried through.

"Central to this inquiry therefore is the meaning of constitutional provisions regulating intergovernmental relations between the department and provincial departments responsible for welfare services; and most importantly, the efficacy of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act 13 of 2005 intended to promote synergy between national and provincial governments," said the Commission.

The investigation, they added, will seek to determine if whether the regulation is deficient in any way and if it is, how that deficiency should be addressed.

As is customary, the Commission has resolved to elicit inputs from interested parties in respect of issues raised in this inquiry.

To that end, the Commission has published an issue paper setting out these issues, the exposition of the law and international best practices to serve as basis for deliberations.

Interested parties are requested to submit written submissions, representations and/or comments to the commission and mark them for the attention of Fanyana Mdumbe by 30 July 2021.

Submissions should be sent to: The Secretary, South African Law Reform Commission, Private Bag X668, Pretoria, 0001. Tel: 012 622 6353. Email: fmdumbe@justice.gov.za.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.