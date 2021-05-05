South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Calls for Speedy Resolution of District Six Land Claims

5 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (ALRRD) calls on the Minister of ALRRD, Ms Thoko Didiza, to urgently intervene and accelerate District Six land claims, and welcomes her commitment to this process.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela said: "We support her efforts to ensure that all spheres of government and the relevant institutions, such as the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR), accelerate the settlement of land claims, especially the resolution of old order claims.

He further said: "It is a travesty of justice that District Six still has a large number of unsettled claims and those engaged in political games at the expense of our people must be dealt with. We view any further delay in resolving outstanding claims in District Six and all restitution claims as a dereliction of duty and a failure in our responsibility of redress towards all claimants and beneficiaries".

The committee appeals to all stakeholders involved in the process of District Six land claims to work together, so the justice for land for all intended beneficiaries is realised.

The committee welcomes the commitment by Minister Didiza to augment the capacity of the CRLR in order to give effect to this imperative, as well as the commitment from

the CRLR to focus on the investigation and settlement of land claims while the Department of ALRRD addresses the broader aspects of sustainable land reform and agrarian transformation.

The portfolio committee will ensure that it fulfils its obligation of oversight, and assures the beneficiaries that the goals of restitution and land reform will be achieved.

