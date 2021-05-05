South Africa: Social Development and Stats SA Invites Submissions On National Migration and Urbanisation Conference Scientific Program

press release

The Department of Social Development and Statistics SA are inviting submissions for consideration to the scientific program of the 1st National Migration and Urbanisation Conference.

The conference, which seeks to bring together stakeholders interested in the study of migration, will assist government by establishing a knowledge base of issues related to various aspects of migration and urbanisation to enable evidence to drive forward the drafting of policy and planning in this regard. The effects of COVID-19 on international and national migration is an issue that will cut across all the conference themes.

The 2020 Mid-Year Population Estimates published by Statistics South Africa estimates that there are 3,9 million migrants in South Africa. According to UNICEF's latest Data Snapshot of Migrant and Displaced Children in Africa, more than 642 000 migrant or displaced children currently live in South Africa.

In December 2020 the Department of Social Development, with the European Union and UNICEF, launched the "Children on the Move" programme to assist with the provision of basic services to documented and undocumented children living in South Africa.

The conference, which has been tentatively scheduled for July 2021, will take place over a full week and will be premised around five key themes:

Data and Statistics

International Migration

Internal Migration and Urbanisation

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Substantive Issues around Migration

Policy Issues

More details on these themes are available on the conference website, which will go live on 15 April 2021: http://migration.statssa.gov.za.

In addition, early career researchers or registered students across multiple disciplines are invited to submit posters that will be shown virtually, creating an opportunity for such scholars to present them to the conference audience. Alternatively, submissions can also be made by the above group to present an oral presentation. Interested academic institutions should please contact the Population Association of Southern Africa (PASA) at pasapapers@gmail.com

The conference will culminate into the launch of the National Migration and Urbanisation Forum, a multi-stakeholder platform for the exchange of views on migration, with the aim of fostering a culture of an all-of-government approach towards migration management.

Interested persons are invited to submit abstracts via the conference website at http://migration.statssa.gov.za.

Closing date for submissions is 15 June, 2021.