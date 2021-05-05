Southern Africa: Is-Land - Has the Age of Southern African Terrorism Properly Begun?

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

The violent insurgency in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has spurred a mini industry interrogating whether/when/how southern Africa will become a hub for international terror syndicates, in particular the Islamic State. But according to the United Nations Security Council, terror and organised crime are increasingly interconnected. In which case the region has a problem that the insurgency could massively compound.

You turn around to take a final peek

And you see why it's so unique to be

Among the lovely people living free

Upon the beach of sunny Mozambique

--Bob Dylan, Mozambique

Risk/reward

The elderly man slumps with exhaustion. An unseen assailant jams a pistol into his cheek, while someone else keeps a semi-automatic at his throat. Stripped to his underwear, his eyes puffy from weeping, something about the man's bearing suggests that, not so long ago, he was powerful and in full control of his destiny. He does not appear accustomed to begging.

"I can't take this torture anymore," he says. He is slapped once, twice, a third time. "This will be the last time you see me. Beg, borrow and steal. Give them the money."

The 72-year-old Indian man, his pleas captured on grainy mobile phone footage,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.