Southern Africa: Is-Land - Has the Age of Southern African Terrorism Properly Begun?

analysis

The violent insurgency in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has spurred a mini industry interrogating whether/when/how southern Africa will become a hub for international terror syndicates, in particular the Islamic State. But according to the United Nations Security Council, terror and organised crime are increasingly interconnected. In which case the region has a problem that the insurgency could massively compound.

You turn around to take a final peek

And you see why it's so unique to be

Among the lovely people living free

Upon the beach of sunny Mozambique

--Bob Dylan, Mozambique

Risk/reward

The elderly man slumps with exhaustion. An unseen assailant jams a pistol into his cheek, while someone else keeps a semi-automatic at his throat. Stripped to his underwear, his eyes puffy from weeping, something about the man's bearing suggests that, not so long ago, he was powerful and in full control of his destiny. He does not appear accustomed to begging.

"I can't take this torture anymore," he says. He is slapped once, twice, a third time. "This will be the last time you see me. Beg, borrow and steal. Give them the money."

The 72-year-old Indian man, his pleas captured on grainy mobile phone footage,...