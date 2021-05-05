Cameroon: Chapitre Cinq - With Glory to the Giver of All Good Things

5 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ghany Cosmos' conversion to Christianity in 2009 was a turning point in his music career.

His showbiz name, "Chapitre Cinq" (or "Chapter Five" in French), is already a pointer to what "camp" he now belongs. Based on II Corinthians Chapter 5, the name refers to the new life in Jesus Christ. "I have experienced this newness by accepting Christ," says Ghany Cosmos, born on March 5, 1991 in Ndu, Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region.

He began writing secular music in 2006. "I got captured into the Divine Family in 2009 and I switched to Christian rap music," says the 2019 Best Gospel Artiste Alan Awards winner. Chapitre Cinq produces artiste Ben Zolo Pichichi and plays the same role at City Hill Music, Bamenda. He describes himself as "a truth seeker and son of Elohim who seeks to repair creation through Christian rap music."

"After taking time to build and improve my rap singing and song writing skills, I started releasing content in 2017, beginning with the song "Surrender," Chapitre Cinq recalls. Ever since, he has put out a couple of singles like "Loss," "One hand go shoot rubber gun," "Power," and "I give you ma everything."As well as featuring with great rap entertainers like Dsaint Livingston in "Hallelujah;" Asobo Nazy in "Upside down;" Asobo Nazy and Preacha Boy in "Remember me Lord;" and with Asobo Nazy and Dsaint Livingston in "Njoka."

"Before believing, I was already so passionate about rap music. I believe my talent is geared towards that direction because Yahweh is the giver of all good things," says Cosmos. After schooling in Ndu and Mbingo, Chapitre Cinq obtained the General Certificate of Education, GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates in Government High School, Mbengwi in 2010 and 2014 respectively. He took a break from music in 2020 to go to Bible School. The 30-year-old is now working on an Extended Play, EP album.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

