Cameroon: Mental Health - U.S.-Based Cameroonian Therapist to Offer Free Treatment

Be The Exception Counseling Foundation through which the free treatment will be rendered will be launched in Cameroon in July to cater for the underprivileged and low-income families.

A week hardly goes by without news of violence, aggressions or other forms of mental disorder reported in Cameroon. Memories are still fresh of a college student who stabbed his teacher to death in Government High School Nkolbison in Yaounde and many other cases abound around the country. Drug and alcohol abuse is increasingly getting rampant in different age groups and sectors in Cameroon.

"Substance Use Disorders and Mental Health Disorders have increased student violence and aggression in schools. It continues to get worse, rampant and the situation dire; our communities and children are being lost to drugs, alcohol and undiagnosed or misunderstood mental health issues... ," says Therese Shalo-Fuh, a US-based Cameroonian Therapist/Counsellor of substance use disorders, behavioural health, and mental health.

From her research and workshops organised in 2016 in Cameroon, during which she provided free counselling services, it emerged that there is an increase in prevalence of substance misuse in youth between the ages of 10 and 28. Shalo-Fuh attributes the rampant misuse of the illicit substances to the illegal importation of drugs into the country such as heroin, cocaine, tramadol, tramol, MDMA and Shisha (hookah), amongst others. "Deadly alcohol mixes are being locally produced and sold as well as imported liquor that has increasingly caused a compulsive and continuous use despite negative consequences within Cameroonian communities," the founder of 'Be The Exception Counseling Foundation' laments.

After providing free counselling services to some 20 underprivileged families and some 30 youths who misused illicit substances and did not have the clue to manage the ravaging effects of mental health, Therese Shalo-Fuh has come up with the foundation which will be launched in July, 2021. She says the foundation will provide free qualitative treatment to the underprivileged and low-income families.

Addiction and mental health trauma issues, she adds, are diseases of the brain which are proven to be chronic and fatal. However, there is hope as the situation can be rectified if confronted accordingly. Mental health issues such as addictive behaviours, unresolved trauma, anxiety, and depression amongst others are common in Cameroon leading to senseless deaths.

