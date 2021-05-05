South Africa: North West Legislature Conducts Public Hearings On Municipal Systems Amendment Bill

press release

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Aaron Motswana will be conducting a public hearing on the Municipal Systems Amendment Bill, 2019 in Legislature Auditorium in Mahikeng at 09h00.

The Municipal Systems Amendment Bill, 2019 aims to insert and amend certain definitions, make further provision for the appointment of Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers and provide for procedures and competency criteria for such appointments, and for the consequences of appointments made otherwise than in accordance with such procedures and criteria.

The Bill further seeks to require employment contracts and performance agreements of municipal managers and managers directly accountable and municipal managers to be consistent with the Systems Act and any regulations made by the Minister.

In light of the COVID19 pandemic, the Committee is unable to embark on Public Hearings throughout the province hence one public hearing with stakeholders from all districts will be held internally at the Legislature Auditorium. COVID19 protocols will be observed during the public hearing.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearing and can contact Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448 for further information.