South Africa: North West Legislature Conducts Public Hearings On Municipal Systems Amendment Bill

5 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Aaron Motswana will be conducting a public hearing on the Municipal Systems Amendment Bill, 2019 in Legislature Auditorium in Mahikeng at 09h00.

The Municipal Systems Amendment Bill, 2019 aims to insert and amend certain definitions, make further provision for the appointment of Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers and provide for procedures and competency criteria for such appointments, and for the consequences of appointments made otherwise than in accordance with such procedures and criteria.

The Bill further seeks to require employment contracts and performance agreements of municipal managers and managers directly accountable and municipal managers to be consistent with the Systems Act and any regulations made by the Minister.

In light of the COVID19 pandemic, the Committee is unable to embark on Public Hearings throughout the province hence one public hearing with stakeholders from all districts will be held internally at the Legislature Auditorium. COVID19 protocols will be observed during the public hearing.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearing and can contact Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448 for further information.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.