Gambia Vaccinates 22,833 People Against Covid-19

Health authorities have on Monday 3rd May 2021 indicated that twenty-two thousand, eight hundred and thirty-three (22,833) people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 27th April 2021.

"So far one thousand, nine hundred and seventy-six (1,976) rapid diagnostic tests were conducted at the Airport for travelers, of which only 2 were positive as of 29th April 2021," they also revealed.

The Covax vaccine in town caters for only 20% of the population throughout the country. The allocation, according to the Ministry of Health, will be able to vaccinate all aged 41 years and above including priority groups summing up to 487, 780 based on projected population census 2013.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Tuesday 4th May 2021 registered thirteen new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand nine hundred and fourteen.

62% tested for reasons of travelling and 15% due to contact with a case. The median age of the new cases is 36.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five.

This is the 306th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The country currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has two hundred and sixty-six active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of seven hundred and twenty-seven new laboratory tests results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said thirteen new samples tested positive, representing a 1.8% positivity test rate.

"Four COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 50 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation," he said.