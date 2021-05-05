Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With PM and Several Officials

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Tuesday 4/5/2021 with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, President of the National Council for Women Dr. Maya Morsy, and Director of Macroeconomics Polices Center at the Institute of National Planning Prof. Khaled Zakaria.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the efforts made by the Egyptian government to support the release of the Human Development Report (HDR) in Egypt, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program in Cairo. This HDR has not been released since 2011.

The Spokesman added that the report is based on the conceptual framework for achieving comprehensive development at the economic, political, social, and cultural levels, promoting human development, investment and economic and social reform, as well as boosting environmental sustainability in order to achieve the sustainable development goals and objectives.

The report is based on several main axes, the efforts that have been made in Egypt, as follows:

- Undertaking economic reform in Egypt.

- Achieving a development breakthrough.

- Developing social protection programs aimed at making a more comprehensive social pact in Egypt.

- Promoting investment in human capital through providing proper education, good health care systems and decent housing.

- Empowering Egyptian women.

- Adopting comprehensive management systems for environmental protection.

- Improving the governance of creating an effective system for managing state and society affairs.

In this regard, President El-Sisi directed the government to document the efforts made by all sectors in Egypt during the past years.

The aim is to provide accurate and detailed data on the comprehensive development efforts taking place in all aspects of life in Egypt.

With that, accurate data would be available and provided to the specialized institutions which carry out in-depth analysis of the development process in Egypt.