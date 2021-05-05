Egypt: Emigration Min - Political Leadership Believes Youths Are Key for Development, Stability

5 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said the political leadership believes that youths are the key for realizing development and stability.

Therefore, the state focuses on empowering youths and getting them to participate in decision-making, she said during a virtual meeting with two Egyptian expats who were reviewing their political experiences in the US and Germany.

She underlined the importance of having an "Egyptian lobby" abroad to rectify erroneous ideas and rumors purported about Egypt.

One of the two youths is called Mina Hanin and obtained a bachelor degree in political science from California University and is seeking to get the master's degree from Harvard University.

Hanin said he is proud of being Egyptian and is looking forward to get his homeland to benefit from his expertise as he worked for the Senate in California and joined the budget and policies team of the Senate in addition to reviewing tax and budget files of some US departments.

The second youth who attended the meeting was Marvin Isaac who ran for parliamentary elections in Germany when he was 19 years old.

Isaac is proud of being an Egyptian and is committed to speaking in Arabic. He studied mechanical engineering in Germany.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.