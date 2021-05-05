Egypt: Emigration Min - Political Leadership Believes Youths Are Key for Development, Stability

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said the political leadership believes that youths are the key for realizing development and stability.

Therefore, the state focuses on empowering youths and getting them to participate in decision-making, she said during a virtual meeting with two Egyptian expats who were reviewing their political experiences in the US and Germany.

She underlined the importance of having an "Egyptian lobby" abroad to rectify erroneous ideas and rumors purported about Egypt.

One of the two youths is called Mina Hanin and obtained a bachelor degree in political science from California University and is seeking to get the master's degree from Harvard University.

Hanin said he is proud of being Egyptian and is looking forward to get his homeland to benefit from his expertise as he worked for the Senate in California and joined the budget and policies team of the Senate in addition to reviewing tax and budget files of some US departments.

The second youth who attended the meeting was Marvin Isaac who ran for parliamentary elections in Germany when he was 19 years old.

Isaac is proud of being an Egyptian and is committed to speaking in Arabic. He studied mechanical engineering in Germany.