Egypt: Head of Anti-Coronavirus Scientific Committee - Sinopharm to Be Manufactured in Egypt Soon

Head of anti-coronavirus scientific committee at Health Ministry Hossam Hosni asserted that Sinopharm vaccine will soon be manufactured in Egypt to make it available to all Egyptians.

There is no strong scientific difference between Sinovac and Sinopharm, he said in a phone call with "Alaa Mas'olity" TV show by Ahmed Moussa.

Egypt participated in the researches conducted on Sinopharm during the third stage, he said, adding that all the vaccines prevent fatalities by 100% and prevent getting into intensive care by 99%.

Hosni said that there can be an infection but the symptoms are very mild and they are similar to common cold symptoms.

Hosni urged the citizens to register for getting the vaccine, adding that no ineffective or unsafe vaccine would enter Egypt.

On AstraZeneca, Hosni said that the clotting percentage when receiving this vaccine is 5 people in the one million which is a very small percentage.