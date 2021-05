Ibrahim Negm, an adviser to Egypt's Grand Mufti, said Dar al Iftaa's scientific committees would sight on next Tuesday 11/5/2021 the crescent of the Hijri month of Shawwal that marks the start of Eidul Fitr.

In statements on Tuesday 4/5/2021, Negm asserted that Dar al Iftaa is the only body that is tasked with announcing the result of the moon sighting, calling on citizens to obtain information from official sources.