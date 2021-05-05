South Africa: SA's Women Rugby Players Poised to Return to the Field After 18 Months of Inaction

analysis

They have not seen any competitive action in well over a year, but South Africa's female rugby stars are ready to take to the field again on the domestic front.

Following the necessary, but disappointing decision by World Rugby to postpone the Women's Rugby World Cup by a year, participating nations have been granted extra time to gear up for the global showpiece.

Rugby's world governing body cited concerns of player safety amid the global pandemic as the reason for calling off the tournament.

"Postponement by a year should enable us to enjoy the benefits of the global vaccination programme, easing the burden on international travel requirements and within New Zealand itself," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in March.

The postponement also gives the Springbok women and other participants adequate time to prepare for the showpiece. Due to Covid-19, female rugby players have seen little to no competitive action for more than 18 months.

On the home front, South Africa's top domestic and international women's rugby players last crouched, touched, paused and engaged in 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

But in a few days, the Women's Premier Division competition will kick off. The first game is scheduled...