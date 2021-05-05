Liberia: Senators Point Accusing Fingers At Mines and Energy Ministry for Facilitating Illicit Mining Around the Country

5 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — News about foreigners including Ghanaians and Ivorians doing illicit mining in several counties including Gbarpolu, Rivercess, Sinoe has have drawn the attention of the Senate.

The Senate Invited Mines and Energy Minister, Gesler Murray.

At his Senate appearance, he confirmed the Senators' concerns but said it is due to the many porous borders connecting Liberia to some of the countries whose citizens are involved. According to him, over 70% of Liberia border crossing points are without checkpoints or border security.

The excuse from the Minister didn't sound real to some Senators who expressed disappointment in the Minister and to some extent, accused the Ministry he heads of operating a "syndicate."

Newcomer Senator Willington Geevon Smith of RiverCess County made no secret about his feelings on the issue. He accused Minister Murray and his likes at the Ministry of Mines and Energy of operating a syndicate in dealing with those illegal miners.

Senator Smith said: "This is a syndicate. Nobody at the Ministry of Mines and Energy can tell me they don't know what is going on in the interior of this country. If the people they issued mining licenses to, if they are mudding the waters of our people, national government will not move but when the people react the government will use all its energy to move on our people.

"I am speaking as a former superintendent, I know what's happening in the interior of the county. What is more worrisome is that when these national resources are depleted our unborn generation will hold us responsible."

Like Senator Smith, Senators Daniel Naathn of Gbapolu County, Johnathan Jonathan Sogbie of River Gee, and many others expressed similar concerns about illicit mining in their respective counties and asked the minister to suggest ways the Senate can be a help to mitigate the widespread of unscrupulous individuals exploiting the country's resources without benefit the majority of the population.

Recently, the Minister of Mines and Energy gave a three-month ultimatum to the Inspectorate Division of the Ministry to clear Liberian rivers and streams of all illegal dredges and curtail the use of mercury for gold mining.

Mercury which is a dangerous substance that pollutes rivers and causes long-lasting negative human and environmental impact has been banned by the Liberian Government.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.