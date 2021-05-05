Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Artist Releases Album to Critical Appeal

5 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gboko Stewart

Philadelphia — Exfinxace may not be a sucker for love, but the US-based Liberian artiste has released his first album which he aptly titled, "Diaries of the Heart." The album was released on March 27.

Efinxace arrives with a unique background and impressionable talent behind the microphone. The Liberian Lebanese immigrant moved to the U.S. in 2014 in an effort to pursue his musical career.

Things have moved steadily since with the release of his debut album "Diaries of the Heart". The 10-track effort combines sounds with Afrobeat, Dancehall, R&B and Pop all being blended together fluidly. Production was handled largely by Cornelius Wright a.k.a. Bennie-Ox and DJ Tyro. The writing bulk is handled by Efinxace himself with assistance from Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Cyrus Deshield.

His latest video supports the album standout "Let Me Go", which sees Efinxace croon alongside Beth Grey. The song deals with heartbreak and wanting to escape a bad situation. The accompanying visual captures stunning views and is a great compliment to the record. Watch it now and check out the full "Diaries of the Heart" album as well if you like what you hear.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

