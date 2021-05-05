Liberia: VP Taylor, Speaker Chambers Lead Vaccination Drive On Capitol Hill

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, received her second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine with calls to the general public to show up for the vaccine.

"Let me thank the Ministry of Health for ensuring that our country has gotten the 96,000 doses of vaccine," she said. "I will like to use this opportunity to encourage as many people to take the Covid vaccine."

Vice President Taylor, who received her first vaccine in Accra, Ghana, said need not be convinced that COVID-19 is real as she was once afflicted with the disease nearing the point of death.

"I thank God that I'm alive--so I will continue to follow all the necessary protocols because I know what this disease can do. We want to thank the international community who made it possible," she added. Following VP Taylor's vaccination, at least thirty members of her staff were also inoculated.

The vaccination team then made its way to the House's wing of the Capitol where they were welcomed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, who led his colleagues into taking the vaccine.

Speaker Chambers, following his inoculation, said he is hopeful COVID-19 will be curbed by vaccine. "We feel that so far since it has been administered in Liberia it has been safe and efficacious. We want to thank those contributors that have been and are assisting us in this pursuit... "

The vaccination of members of the Legislature is part of the elaborate role out plan by the Ministry of Health, targeting members of the high society as well as the general public when the country received 96,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Till date, the Ministry of Health has vaccinated over 21,000 persons, according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilehlmina Jallah. Dr. Jallah extended her plea to those who she said are wary of taking the vaccine to show up and get vaccinated. "This is a good thing for all of us," she said.

She highlighted that the overarching goal is to ensure that all Liberians are vaccinated. She called on those mixing politics during vaccination to desist. "COVID does not know politician--it only knows how to attack. It could carry anyone."

Also receiving the jab in his left arm, Bong Country District #7 lawmaker and CPP Legislative Caucus Chair, Joseph P. Kolleh, called on those hailing from and residing in the county to not be afraid of the vaccine as it poses no harm.

Rep. Kolleh said he is willing to lead the vaccination campaign in his drive. Also getting inoculated was Rep. George Boley, Sr., of Grand Gedeh County District #2, Rep. P Mike Jury Maryland County District #1, and Rep. Albert Hill Bong County District #1.

Post Views: 2