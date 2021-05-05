Liberia: Kolu Sokodolo Children Foundation Hands Over Newly Constructed and Furnished Two-Bed Rooms House to 80-Year-Old Liberian Mother

Monrovia — A local humanitarian and non-for-profit organization named and styled the Kolu Sokodolo Children Foundation (KSCF) has constructed and officially hand over a two-bedroom furnished concrete house to an 80-year old woman in the Township of Johnsonville, outside Monrovia, with a call on government and others to intensify efforts to help dignify the living conditions and address challenges confronting aging Liberian citizens across the country.

Founded in August 2016 in Monrovia, the Foundation has been extending helping hands and providing empowerment and educational opportunities to scores of less fortunate Liberian citizens, including old folks, disadvantaged youths, disabled, marketers, vulnerable groups, Muslims, Christians, students, among others across the nation.

The foundation, through its Country Director Monlue Shine Gbelemah officially presented the keys of the newly constructed home to Mother Hannah Swen at a brief ceremony held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr. Gbelemah disclosed that the latest gesture shown Mother Hannah was necessitated following the conduct of an assessment in the community.

According to him, the previous dwelling place of the beneficiary and her grandson was in a deplorable condition, and as such, the Foundation which attaches great importance to decent living, implemented the project to dignify the living condition of the aging Liberian mother.

He put the cost of the project at a little over US$2000.

Mr. Gbelemah, however, used the occasion to congratulate the Foundation's Financiers Mr. Moses B. Walters and his wife, Mrs. Kolu Sokodolo Walters, for always thinking about and finding means to help address the mountainous challenges confronting less fortunate Liberians in the society.

"The aim and objective of this foundation is to give. That's why you are seeing us across the country. This is not the first time for Madam Kolu Sokodolo to come to the aid of our aging mothers. And today, we have come to turn over this new home to our mother and we pray that God continues to guide and give the Financiers the strength and may he continue to open financial doors for them to be able to continue to help our people back home".

"Madam Kolu and her husband Mr. Moses B. Walters are thinking about you and Liberia every day. They always say that it is better for them not to have it to eat, but they must give. The Bible says give and it shall be giving unto you. Mama, this is your new home and Mr/Mrs. Walters do not want you to be living over there again because that place is not good".

He pointed out that the Foundation will also provide an unspecified amount to mother Hannah for her monthly up keeping, and ensure that her grandson is given the opportunity to attend school.

Speaking further, Mr. Gbelemah stressed that the Foundation will continue to provide assistance to needy Liberians and groups that are in need of dying help.

He used this medium to urge government to see reason to align or complement the efforts of humanitarian groups operating in the country, including the Kolu Sokodolo Children Foundation, to provide the necessary support and assistance to less fortunate Liberians.

He pointed out that already the Foundation's school located in Margibi County-remains a tuition free institution that is buttressing government's efforts in providing education opportunities to children of less fortunate Liberian parents and others.

For her part, Mother Hannah expressed thanks and gratitude to God for touching the hearts of the Foundation's Financiers to initiate the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She expressed shock over the furnishing of the house with mattresses and other household materials.

"I am happy to get this place here because; I stand long and suffered over there. I used to be sick and my grandson used to go tell people that my grand ma (mother) sick. I want to tell Kolu thank you; you built this house here-I thought it was only house but, the house full of things. It surprised me".

The latest constructed and furnished concrete house turned over to Madam Hannah brings to three the number of houses the Kolu Sokodolo Children Foundation has constructed for aging Liberian mothers in recent times.

Madam Watchen Jimmy, who claimed to have slept with cockroaches, rats and other insects for several years in the Sugar Hills Community in Paynesville-and an unidentified lady also benefitted from similar gesture.