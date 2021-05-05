Liberia: House Ratifies Liberia-Guinea Railway Agreement Allowing Guinea to Export Ore Via Buchanan Port

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has approved the agreement between Liberia and Guinea, allowing Guinea to transport its iron ore via the port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

The House took the decision in its 28th day Sitting on Tuesday following recommendations from its joint Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy, Natural Resource and Environment and Foreign Affairs.

The Committee in its recommendation said the agreement will benefit both parties and as such it should be ratified.

Following heated deliberations, Rep. Acarous M. Gray (CDC, District #8, Montserrado County) filed a motion, with 20 voting in favor, six against and three abstained.

Reps. Younquoi, Massaquoi Cried Foul

While the agreement sailed through, the process was marred by heated argument on the floor. It all started when Rep. Clarence Massaquoi (District #3, Lofa County) pointed out a clause within the agreement seeking protection for the Guineans as they transport their ore while using the rail from Yekepa to Buchanan. Rep. Massaquoi said despite Liberia being the host nation, it also needs protection in terms of proper benefits from the investment and as such the agreement should be properly scrutinized before passage.