Liberia: Senate Demands Performance Report From Managers of the National Road Fund

Monrovia — On Tuesday, the Senate voted to cite and demand the managers of the National Road Fund to submit a performance report on the management of the funds. The Senate's decision comes in the wake of delay by the Ministry of Public Works to complete the Gbarnga to Salayea road. The amount in question US$1.4 million for 45km road.

Senator Steve Zargo (LP-Lofa Couty) has on many occasions raised concerns about the deplorable condition of the road especially during the raining season. His complaints caught the attention of his colleagues who agreed to invite Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins.

During her appearance, she informed plenary that the government needs US$1.3 million to resettle citizens who are in close proximity to the road and when that is done work on the road will commence.

Constituting itself into a committee of a whole, the Senate plenary voted through a motion from Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County to request performance report from the managers of the road funds.

The request is due to the executive branch of government failure to raise US$1.3 million to complete preparation works for the completion of the Lofa road.

"I move that we cite managers of the road fund to give performance report for the last three years and thereafter we explore the possibility of taking resources from that road fund for this particular project," Senator Sharman stated.

In 2016, the Liberian Government signed a landmark Loan Agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) for the immediate pavement of the Gbarnga-Salayea Road. Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Amara Mohammed Konneh and Mr. Suleiman J. Al-Herbish, Director General of the OPEC Fund for International Development on Monday, February 22, 2016 in Vienna, Austria signed the landmark Loan Agreement worth US$20 Million to support the pavement of the first phase of the Gbarnga-Mendikorma Road project.