Liberia: Govt Issues Proclamation On Red Cross May Month - As LNRCS Celebrates With Exceptional Humanitarian Actions

5 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has issued a proclamation declaring the Month of May as Red Cross Red Crescent Month during which the Liberian Red Cross is expected to demonstrate exceptional humanitarian actions across the country after its official celebration slated on May 8, 2021.

More than 192 countries around the world including Liberia will commemorates the birth anniversary of the founder of Red Cross Red Crescent Henry Dunant throughout the month of May and demonstrate humanitarian actions in communities, offering hope and support to needy communities and people.

The Head of State Dr. George Manneh Weah who is also the Chief Patron of the Liberian Red Cross has requested and called upon everyone and institutions in Liberia to observe the Red Cross Month and fully participate in activities organized by the Red Cross to make the occasion more meaningful and rewarding.

The Liberian Red Cross and partners have already organized activities including free blood pressure monitoring and sugar testing, awareness raising, donation to vulnerable homes and communities and strengthening Red Cross School clubs for health and hygiene promotion in schools. Other activities include community clean-up campaign and recruitment of new members including professional, Corporate, Honorary and Patron memberships to support the humanitarian works of the Liberian Red Cross.

