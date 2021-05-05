Liberia: NPA Management, Port Users Sign Resolution After Fruitful Multi Stakeholders Talk

Monrovia — A Joint Resolution aimed at calling off a go-slow action at the Freeport of Monrovia has been signed so as to make way for normal operations at the Port.

All contending parties: Custom Brokers Association, Port Trucks, and members of a constituted Multi Stakeholders Body have agreed on a host of resolved issues of critical importance to enhance operational efficiency and quality service delivery at the Port.

It follows fruitful roundtable conversion on the necessity to call off the go-slow action in the interest of the state.

Consistent with the resolution, the following points have been agreed upon for action:

That APM Terminals and the National Port Authority agreed to the waiver of storage fees and overnight charges accrued by shippers from April 29, 2021 to May 5, 2021;

That Parties impacted by the clearance of backlog and challenges notify the Ministry of Commerce.

That, in view of the lack of adequate equipment, APM Terminals should issue a 48hrs window to all customer receiving pickup ticket/entry permit;

Ministry of Justice has written APM Terminals for the re-instatement of the 24 workers; - APM Terminals has indicated that they are in consultation with their legal team for action;

The National Port Authority (NPA) and Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) with the Ministry of Commerce and all other agencies related to cargo exit have agreed to keep the port exit gates open up until 9P.M daily;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That the Minister of Commerce must clears all import notification forms of frozen and non-frozen commodities; Minister of Commerce will take cease of the matter at a subsequent meeting as agreed by all parties;

That all shipping lines drop charges on reprinting of Delivery Orders and set up a uniform service charges for all Delivery Order - All Parties agreed that the matter be discussed in the first stakeholders' meeting scheduled for June 4, 2021;

LRA and parties agreed that the issue with the Asycuda System will be addressed through continuous discussion;

That a multi-stakeholders port working group be established to address all cut crossing issues arising out of his joint resolution - the working group will comprise of representatives from each of the parties to this resolution;

That the existing working group which is not functional and will be reactivation; The first meeting is scheduled for June 4, 2021

That APM Terminals reopens the Amaco Gate, so as to reduce massive traffic congestion on the UN Drive in front of the Freeport of Monrovia, NPA, LRA and APM Terminals will review possibility of opening the gate.