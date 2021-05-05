Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional 32 Promises While On County Tour - Only Nine of Previous 113 Fully Completed

5 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, the implementer of the President Meter Project tracking the President's promises to the people and citizens of Liberia has tracked 32 new promises during the president's recent nationwide tours. This brings the total promises to 145 including those promises made before and after taking office in 2018. Cumulatively tracked promises before now amounted to 9 promises fully completed of the 113 promises.

During his tour, the President promised the citizens of Bomi County, the construction of 50 annexes to the Bomi Community College and 200 pro-poor housing units; 100 pro-poor housing units for the citizens of Gbarpolu; the construction of the Gompa City Hall in Nimba County; the construction of a district administrative building in Karloken district, Maryland; the construction of a market building in Cotton Tree Community, an office space for the disabled community, a resource center in Kakata, and the construct a youth center and a town hall in Weala, Margibi County.

Additionally, President Weah promised citizens of Grand Bassa and Rivercess counties the construction of a research center in Gorblee City, 100 housing units in Gorblee City, a resource center in Buchanan City, 150-bedroom hospital in Buchanan City, and a market hall for the women of Cestos City, among others.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.