Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional 32 Promises While On County Tour - Only Nine of Previous 113 Fully Completed

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, the implementer of the President Meter Project tracking the President's promises to the people and citizens of Liberia has tracked 32 new promises during the president's recent nationwide tours. This brings the total promises to 145 including those promises made before and after taking office in 2018. Cumulatively tracked promises before now amounted to 9 promises fully completed of the 113 promises.

During his tour, the President promised the citizens of Bomi County, the construction of 50 annexes to the Bomi Community College and 200 pro-poor housing units; 100 pro-poor housing units for the citizens of Gbarpolu; the construction of the Gompa City Hall in Nimba County; the construction of a district administrative building in Karloken district, Maryland; the construction of a market building in Cotton Tree Community, an office space for the disabled community, a resource center in Kakata, and the construct a youth center and a town hall in Weala, Margibi County.

Additionally, President Weah promised citizens of Grand Bassa and Rivercess counties the construction of a research center in Gorblee City, 100 housing units in Gorblee City, a resource center in Buchanan City, 150-bedroom hospital in Buchanan City, and a market hall for the women of Cestos City, among others.