South Africa: Hugo Broos Appointed Bafana Bafana Coach

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has appointed Belgian Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

The former Cameroon mentor is expected in the country next week where he is scheduled to meet all football stakeholders including members of the media.

Speaking from Europe, the highly decorated Broos said he was excited to take charge of one of the biggest brands on the African continent.

“South Africa has a rich football history and is among the powerhouse on the continent. The country has full of quality and I am coming to coach a truly football nation with massive potential,’’ said Broos.

He said his first priority would be to build a completely new Bafana Bafana team that will make huge statement in coming major global tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

‘’My main focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point. I need to start from there because I want to build a strong Bafana Bafana side for the future,” he added.

He said the impending postponement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from next month to September this year will give him more time to prepare his team for Qatar 2022 where Bafana Bafana are in the same group with Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia.

‘’This is a really exciting project and I am really excited,’’ he concluded.