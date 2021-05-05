South Africa: Ruling Party Suspends General-Secretary Ace Magashule

GCIS/Flickr
Ace Magashule (file photo).
5 May 2021
allAfrica.com

The ruling African National Congress has suspended its General-Secretary Ace Magashule, eNCA reports.

This comes after the party elected to suspend members facing serious criminal charges and who refuse to step down. The ANC resolved at its 2017 national conference that any representative (elected or employed) who was criminally charged should step aside.

Several months ago, the party's Integrity Commission ruled that Magashule must stand down after being charged with 74 counts of corruption and fraud for the squandering of U.S.$16.1 million in an asbestos roof audit in the Free State. Magashule's case is expected to continue in August.

More on This
South African Ruling Party Suspends Secretary-General Magashule
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.