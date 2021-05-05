South Africa: Ruling Party Suspends General-Secretary Ace Magashule

The ruling African National Congress has suspended its General-Secretary Ace Magashule, eNCA reports.

This comes after the party elected to suspend members facing serious criminal charges and who refuse to step down. The ANC resolved at its 2017 national conference that any representative (elected or employed) who was criminally charged should step aside.

Several months ago, the party's Integrity Commission ruled that Magashule must stand down after being charged with 74 counts of corruption and fraud for the squandering of U.S.$16.1 million in an asbestos roof audit in the Free State. Magashule's case is expected to continue in August.