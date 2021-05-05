Mozambique: Two Covid-19 Deaths and 31 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced the deaths of two further people from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victims were a five year old boy, and a 44 year old woman. Both were Mozambican citizens. One died in Maputo city, and one in Sofala. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 817.

Since the start of the pandemic, 522,290 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 943 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 273 were from Maputo city and 107 from Maputo province. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for 40.3 per cent of the tests undertaken on Tuesday.

There were also 156 samples tested from Inhambane, 119 from Tete, 114 from Niassa, 60 from Nampula, 49 from Sofala, 30 from Zambezia, 28 from Cabo Delgado, and seven from Manica. No tests were reported from Gaza.

912 of the tests yielded negative results, and 31 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,031.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 27 are Mozambicans, two are foreigners (but the Ministry did not give their nationalities), and the nationality of the other two has yet to be confirmed. 21 were men and ten were women. One was a child under 15 years of age, and four were over 65 years old.

17 of the new cases (54.8 per cent) were from Maputo city and province. There were also four cases from Nampula, four from Zambezia, two from Tete, two from Inhambane, one from Sofala and one from Niassa. None of the people tested in Cabo Delgado or Manica proved positive.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was 3.2 per cent.

For the past week, the positivity rates have been: 28 April 3.4 per cent 29 April 3.2 per cent 30 April 3.3 per cent 1 May 3.0 per cent 2 May 2.4 per cent 3 May 4.8 per cent 4 May 3.2 per cent

The positivity rate thus never exceeded five per cent over the past seven days.

Over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital (in Niassa), and four new cases were admitted (three in Maputo and one in Sofala).

As of Tuesday, 39 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres (up from 38 on Monday). 30 of these patients (76.9 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also five patients in Sofala, three in Nampula and one in Zambezia. The Covid-19 wards in the other seven provinces were empty.

The Ministry also reported that on Tuesday, a further 18 people were reported to have made a full recovery from Covid-19. This brings the number of recoveries to 67,342, or 96.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Maputo.

Since the number of new cases exceeded the number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases rose slightly, from 1,856 on Monday to 1,867 on Tuesday. The geographical break down of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 799 (42.8 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 503; Sofala, 293; Zambezia, 125; Nampula, 41; Gaza, 32; Inhambane, 22; Niassa, 21; Cabo Delgado, 17; Manica, 10; and Tete, four.