Namibia: HIV Testing Sites Set Up At Gobabis and Omaruru Correctional Facilities

...
5 May 2021
The U.S. Embassy in Namibia, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, established HIV testing sites at the Gobabis and Omaruru correctional facilities.

These testing sites will make it easier for inmates to voluntarily test for HIV. Previously, inmates needed to go to a local clinic for HIV testing. The facilities will also reduce delays in testing and linkage to HIV prevention and treatment services.

"Through this case finding, America continues to be a partner in health with Namibia to halt ongoing HIV transmission through identifying HIV transmission hotspots and providing targeted testing and prevention," said U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson.

Funding for these activities, which is provided by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), will enable the Namibian Correctional Service and the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) to help end HIV transmission and strengthen HIV care among people in correctional facilities.

The U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Namibia (CDC Namibia) has provided computers, air conditioners, fridges, medicine cabinets, and other related equipment to the Namibian Correctional Service and NAMPOL. CDC Namibia funding also supports the Correctional Service health workforce through training in national treatment guidelines, continuous quality improvement, and site supportive supervision.

In 2021, PEPFAR is providing USD$89 million funding to support Namibia's HIV prevention, care and treatment program. Since the beginning of PEPFAR, the U.S. government has invested nearly US$1.6 billion USD in HIV programming in Namibia.

Omararu Correctional Facility.

