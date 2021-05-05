Namibia: City Approves Pre-Paid Water Meters

The City of Windhoek has approved the framework within which the roll-out of pre-paid water meters for Windhoek residents will take place. This was decided at the Windhoek Municipal Council meeting on 14 and 29 April.

According to the municipality, 300 water meters have been purchased and the roll-out will start by targeting pensioners and vulnerable people, defaulting clients and eager and willing to pay clients.

"A clear demarcation and indication of charges will be displayed on the customer receipt, such as the pre-paid water consumption tariffs, pre-paid water basic tariffs, and pre-paid water service connection repayment fees for the pre-paid water customer," the City fathers said.

Meanwhile, the municipality said that defaulting customers will be compelled to install a pre-paid water meter and sign a loan agreement with the them to recover debt and pay for the pre-paid water meter and service connection fee over a period of five years at 11% interest.

"The pre-paid water consumption tariffs as per the four-block tariff system for usage during various drought categories as defined in the our Water Management Plant, has been approved," they concluded.