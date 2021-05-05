Mozambique: PM Swears Into Office New Permanent Secretaries

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday swore into office the new Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Grilo Lubrino and Xavier Munjovo

Speaking at the Maputo ceremony , Rosario said that in any ministry, the Permanent Secretary must ensure good and straight partnership with the ministry's higher leadership, but also ensure and promote a sound working atmosphere with experts at various levels.

"The permanent secretary is a fundamental tool in the country's public administration system, as he bears the mission to coordinate and manage, at technical and operational levels, the financial and administrative processes, human resources and assets of the ministry," Rosario said.

For successful fulfilment of this mission, Rosario also urged the new permanent secretaries to ensure effective implementation and control of the plans and budgets of their ministry, in order to ensure the success of the Government's Five Year Programme for the 2020-2024 period.

The Prime Minister declared that, on a daily basis, the permanent secretaries should be focused on the implementation of the Annual Action Plans for the Public Administration Development and Reform Strategy (ERDAP), paying attention to administrative modernization, and to preventing and fighting against corruption.

"You have to ensure a careful and transparent use of human resources to improve continuously their abilities and skills in the framework of human capital development," Rosario pointed out, adding that the senior officials must strive for transparency, impartiality and swift implementation of administrative acts on promotions and career changes for public servants.

Rosario recommended that the new officials ensure that petitions, complaints and suggestions from citizens are adequately dealt with, and the decisions taken afterwards informed within the legal time frame.