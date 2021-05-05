Zimbabwe: ZB Bank Us$2,7m Heist Suspect Granted $5 000 Bail

TICHAONA Njowa, who was part of a suspected gang that stole US$2.7 million from the ZB Bank US$2,7 million cash heist has been granted $5 000 bail by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Njowa became part of the saga after he spotted by his cousin, Job Njowa, hiding US$100 000 in a pot at the family's rural homestead in Mudakuenda Village, Mhondoro.

Job is son to Shadreck Njowa, who is suspected to be one of the masterminds behind the bank heist. Shadreck is still on the run.

The state alleges Tichaona later dug up and stole the money before he started spending it lavishly. He even bought a second car when the first one he purchased from the proceeds developed a fault, and this extravaganza grabbed the attention of the police leading to his arrest.

The state alleges on January 6 this year, Shadreck Njowa and other ZB Bank cash-in-transit crew members were tasked to deliver cash to some of the bank's branches outside Harare.

A robbery was then stage-managed along the Harare-Chinhoyi highway just after Nyabira Business Centre.

On January 18, Job and his father left Harare for their rural home in Mhondoro.

Upon their arrival, Shadreck allegedly ordered his son to hide US$100 000 underground and Job placed the money in a pot, wrapped it and hid it underground.

When he was hiding the loot, Njowa spotted him as he was walking home along a footpath at around 9 pm.

Knowing that Job's father was wanted in connection with the bank heist, Tichaona woke up the next morning at around 4 am and stole the money.

The court heard that another villager only identified as Nakumwa, spotted Tichaona and he was given US$5 000.

Tichaona then left his home and went to Turf Mine in Ngezi where he bought a Honda Fit for US$2 900 before going on a spending spree, booking lodges around the area and splashing out cash.

When his newly acquired Honda Fit developed a mechanical fault, he dumped it and bought another one.

However, Tichaona's lavish lifestyle at Turf Mine raised suspicions and police took him for questioning. He admitted to have stolen the money from Job and was found in possession of US$15 600 upon his arrest.

In granting him bail, Chitapi said he concurred with the state that he did not participate in the heist but was "an opportunist who grabbed a life helping chance."

He said the appellant did not attempt to run away or give the police any headaches during investigations.