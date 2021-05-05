Namibia: Reconafrica Starts Drilling Its Second Well in the Kavango Basin

5 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) this week announced spudding the second well (6-1) in the Kavango Basin in the Kalahari Desert o in the north east.Namibia.

With the first string of casing set and cemented in the 6-1 well, ReconAfrica-owned and operated 1000 HP rig (Jarvie-1) is drilling ahead to a target depth of 3,800 meters (12,500 feet).

The company in a statement said the 6-1 well is designed to evaluate the petroleum systems discovered in the first well (6-2) in an area of maximum thickness. These first two wells are within one of five major sub-basins of the larger, more laterally extensive, Permian aged deep Kavango basin.

The company will take whole core, side-wall core and conduct a full logging suite of all zones of interest (conventional targets and source rocks).

To date, ReconAfrica said in the statement, it has employed more than 200 Namibian residents roles as: electricians; rig floor-hands; project managers; material technical specialists (construction, environment, wildlife surveying, water and hydrology); health, safety and environmental experts; administrative assistants; garden site workers; and general labourers.

