Cameroon: Cycling - Training Centre Envisaged

A protocol agreement was signed in Yaounde on Thursday April 29, 2021.

A centre for the training of young cyclists will be created in Cameroon in the days ahead. The revelation was made during a press briefing at the headquarters of the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) on Thursday April 29, 2021. The meeting was preceded by the signing of a protocol agreement between the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) and a French cycling company Secouroute.

Speaking during the press briefing, the President of FECACYCLISME, Honoré Yossi said the federation has for several months been reflecting on the improvement of the performances of cyclists; notably the senior athletes who have not been able to secure victories both in national and international competitions. He said the level of performance of cyclists is due to the lack of training and scarcity of competitions to keep them competitive. He however said the federation has started solving the problem by organising national cycling races in the country.

It should be recalled that the fifth national cycling race will take place on May 9, 2021. Apart from that, Cameroon will take part in several international competitions notably the Tour of Benin that will take place from May 16 to 23, 2021. In this light, FECACYCLISME will be assisted by René Pouget for the preparation of athletes for two months period. Since his arrival in Cameroon René Pouget has started training the first cyclists. He will be assisted by former cyclists like Tekou Damien and Hervé Raoul Mba. The objective is to create a club of competitive cyclists who will take part in national and international competitions.

The partnership with René Pouget consists of putting in place in Cameroon a training centre for minors, juniors and seniors. The headquarters will be in Douala and will be equipped with equipment thanks to the France-Cameroon cooperation. It was equally an occasion to present awards won by the federation in 2020. The Cameroon Cycling Federation won the African Excellence Award for the best sports federation in 2020 and the President Honoré Yossi won the best sports manager for 2020.