Cameroon: Business Law - Judicial, Legal Officers Improve Expertise

Some judicial and legal officers working at the central services of the Ministry of Justice (MINJUTICE) and in various Courts in Cameroon are updating their knowledge on the management of files and cases related to business law. This is in the course of a three-day seminar in Yaounde which started on May 4, 2021 and ends tomorrow May 6, 2021. The opening ceremony of the workshop was presided at the Secretary General, Helen Galega on behalf of the Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals.

Organised by the Ministry of Justice in partnership with the Investment Climate Improvement Programme (ICIP) of the World Bank and the Permanent Secretariat of OHADA, the objective of the seminar is in harmony with government's priorities in terms of its development policy and a contribution to the improvement of the business climate by building the capacities of judicial personnel.

In her opening remark, the Secretary General of MINJUSTICE said the workshop is of importance to Cameroon as it will help in addressing the problem of lack of in-depth expertise in the judgement of commercial matters which will go a long way to resolve the problem of Cameroon's low ranking in the doing business world ranking record and therefore improve the business climate in the Cameroon. "The participants are magistrates and we have taken the pains to select those who work directly on cases related to commercial matters. The seminar is particularly important because Cameroon wants to improve its doing business record ranking. We have been ranked very low. In fact, we are at the 167th position in the world ranking of 190 countries which is not a comfortable position for Cameroon. So, we are organising this workshop among many reasons to improve the business climate in Cameroon," she stated.

Magistrate Helen Galega further said the seminar will help build the capacities of Magistrates so that when they are examining commercial matters, they will scrutinise with more understanding on what the subject is all about. A point of focus, she said, will be on arbitration that is how to settle commercial matters out of Court rooms.

The World Bank and the OHADA Permanent Secretariat are the institutions that have provided funding to assist the Ministry of Justice to organise this workshop.