The Judicial Service Commission has nominated appellate court president William Ouko to be a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ouko is now set to replace Justice Jackton Boma Ojwang who retired in February 2020.

His nomination follows three days of interviews that have seen Justice Ouko trump nine other candidates who were gunning for the position. The JSC, in a statement delivered by vice chair Prof Olive Mugenda, said his pick was unanimous.

More follows...