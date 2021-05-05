South Africa: When Majesty Falls to Folly - Battle Lines Drawn in Zulu Kingdom Succession

analysis

While the burial and the special official provincial funeral for the late regent of the Zulu nation take place over the next few days, it will do little to dampen the royal tiffs about succession and the division of the late king and queen's estate.

For more than two centuries since the inception of the Zulu kingdom, the kind of acrimony, bitter fallouts, backbiting and backstabbing that played out in the public glare this week would only have been whispered about among a select few within the royal sanctum.

Cupboard-loads of family skeletons, some decades old, tumbled out to light up social media and news platforms with titillating titbits about which senior members of the royal family were illegitimate offspring.

The fingered ones, in turn, let the world know that the one prince who had always presented himself as the anointed prime minister of the Zulu nation was, in fact, an impostor whose mandate expired a long time ago.

As if those brickbats were not enough, the Pietermaritzburg High Court now has to rule in the application by the king's first wife who contends that she was married in community of property, and is thus...