Ethiopia: Nation At a Democracy Crossroads Ahead of Elections in June

5 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Abdi Ismail Samatar

Ethiopia's Covid-delayed elections take place on 5 June 2021. But the country has a fraught history when it comes to democratic elections. A free and fair election will transform Ethiopia's ossified authoritarian political culture, regardless of whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed loses or wins. For the Nobel peace laureate, an honourable loss is better than a fraudulent win.

Ethiopia has a mythical image as an African country not colonised by a European power, except for a brief few years in the late 1930s when it was invaded by Italy. Like all myths, the Ethiopian version is partly valid but conceals much else.

Ethiopia had a feudal society in which the majority of the population was treated as serfs and subjected to indignities comparable to those characteristic of colonialism.

The Ethiopian empire was led by Amhara or Tigray Christian monarchs who treated other cultural groups as savages. Among those subjugated were the Oromos, who constituted the largest cultural group.

However, the old order was supplanted when Abiy Ahmed became the country's first Oromo Prime Minister in 2018.

Abiy's Cabinet promised democratic reforms the likes of which Ethiopia had never seen. It allowed all opposition parties to return home and participate in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

