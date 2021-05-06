Kenya: Matano Hopes Maina's Second Coming Will Bring Trophy Tidings at Tusker

5 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says he is excited to have George Maina back as his assistant at the Ruaraka-based club, and he hopes they can rekindle their trophy winning combination from 2012 when they won the BetKing Premier League title.

Maina makes a comeback to Tusker after seven years, having served in the same capacity for a long time before leaving in 2013. He has since worked at Posta Rangers as coach and assistant and prior to his return to Tusker worked as Division One side Naivas FC's head coach.

"I am really delighted to have Maina back in the team. He has been my player before, he was my assistant in 2012 and he is a person who I trust and who I know brings in a lot of experience and knowledge into the team," Matano said.

The coach adds; "He has worked in different clubs since leaving and I believe he comes back to the team a better person."

Tusker named Maina as the new assistant following Charles Okere's resignation after being named as national women's football team, Harambee Starlets' head coach.

Commenting on his return, Maina said he is delighted and can't wait to get started once football resumes.

"I really feel delighted to come back to a place I call home. I have always wanted to return here because this is a place that gave me so many memories and I am happy to be back. The last time I was here we won the league and hopefully I bring back the same charm and I look forward to another successful spell with Tusker," said Maina.

The brewers are currently leading the BetKing Premier League standings with a six point buffer over second placed KCB who they meet when the league resumes on May 12.

