Kenya: 66 Ethiopian Refugees Back Home From Kenya in Voluntary Repatriation

5 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The United Nations refugees agency has launched a voluntary repatriation programme, to facilitate refugees in Kenya willing to return t their homes.

On Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said 66 Ethiopian refugees flew back to their homes from Dadaab.

"UNHCR has launched voluntary repatriation flights from Dadaab to Ethiopia where 66 refugees were assisted to return home," UNHCR said and pledged to "continue to support refugees willing to go back to their home countries in safety and dignity."

Welcome home! 🇪🇹

66 Ethiopian children, women and men have just arrived in Dire Dawa, voluntarily returning home after having spent years as #refugees in Kenya.

The returnees are received and supported by UNHCR & @Ethrefugee @Tesfahun_GK @UNHCR_Kenya pic.twitter.com/7zlwAsq6oe- UNHCR Ethiopia (@UNHCREthiopia) May 5, 2021

The move follows an agreement between the agency and the Kenya Government which announced plans to close the Dadaab an Kakuma camps in Northern Kenya.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi who was in Nairobi last week.

"The two discussed issues surrounding refugees and asylum seekers in the region, as well as received a briefing on the status of Kakuma and Dadaab refugees' camps," State Houe said after the meeting.

Grandi said he "believes that the Government and people of Kenya will continue to show their generous hospitality towards refugees as they have done for nearly three decades, while we carry on discussions on a strategy to find the most durable, appropriate and rights-based solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers residing in the refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma."

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya hopes to complete the closure of the camos by June 2022.

The two camps have more than 450,000 refugees, mostly from Somalia. The others are from Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.