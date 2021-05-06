Nigeria - Abducted College Students Freed

5 May 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Dozens of students were grabbed from a Nigerian college in March, sparking outcry. The last of them have now been freed.

Some 29 students have been freed by gunmen after being kidnapped, Nigerian authorities said on Wednesday.

In March, militants seized 39 students from the College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna state.

Security forces recovered 10 of them in the weeks following the attack, but the remaining students were still missing until Wednesday.

The kidnappers released a graphic ransom video, with captured female students yelling at their kidnappers while being struck. Other students pleaded for help from the government.

The head of the parents' association told Reuters news agency that the students were now with police and headed back to Kaduna city.

Ransom-seeking armed groups have increasingly kidnapped students from schools in northwest Nigeria.

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai said in that past that his state government will not negotiate with "bandits" or pay ransoms. In this case however, the parents group said a ransom had been paid, but would not say how much or to whom.

The Kaduna state commissioner for internal security said the government rejoiced with the freed students, and asked them to "put the past behind and work hard towards a happier and successful future ahead."

Nigeria has often struggled to tackle its security challenges against armed groups in recent years.

(Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.