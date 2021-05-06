Congo-Kinshasa: As Struggle Against Covid Continues, DR Congo Announces End of Ebola Outbreak

5 May 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have announced the end of the latest outbreak of Ebola that has claimed six lives out of 12 reported cases over the past three months. More than 750 Congolese have lost their lives in the coronavirus epidemic.

The Ebola outbreak, the DRC's 12th since the disease was first identified in 1976, was rolled back thanks to a campaign to vaccinate hundreds of people, according to the new health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani.

The latest outbreak of the disease was first detected on 7 February in the eastern province of North Kivu, where a 22-month epidemic ended last June, leaving a death toll of 2,287, the worst in the DRC's history.

Mbungani urged the population to remain vigilant, and said surveillance teams will continue to work with the local health authorities to identify any further cases.

Ebola is a viral disease that can lead to internal bleeding and organ failure. The principal symptoms are fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. Ebola killed an estimated 11,000 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.

The DRC is also fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused nearly 30,000 cases locally, of which 768 have been fatal.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.