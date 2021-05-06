Kenya: State House to Go Without Water for 24 Hours, Nairobi Water Says

State House, Nairobi, is among key installations that are set to go without water for a day.

This is after Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced an interruption of water supply in some estates within the county.

According to a notice by the water company released on Tuesday, the water shortage will begin from 6am on Thursday and end at 6am on Friday.

The interruption will be caused by ongoing repairs of the Sasumua treated water transmission pipeline at the Aberdare forest and the interconnection of the Kabete Reservoirs outlet pipes with the relocated distribution pipeline along Waiyaki Way at the Communication Authority Headquarters.

The latter is due to the ongoing construction of Waiyaki Way - Rironi road.

"Once the works are completed, it will enable release of the road section between Communication Authority Headquarters and the junction of James Gichuru and Waiyaki Way to the Waiyaki Way - Rironi Road Contractor," the notice read in part.

Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters, Lang'ata barracks, Forces Memorial Hospital and Department of Defence headquarters will also be without water for 24 hours.

This will facilitate repair of the Sasumua Treated water transmission pipeline at the Aberdare forest and the interconnection of the Kabete Reservoirs outlet pipes with the relocated distribution pipeline along Waiyaki Way. See attached notice for affected areas @Nbiwater_Care pic.twitter.com/QwGV9OFEPt

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) May 4, 2021

Other areas set to be affected by the water shortage include Riruta, Kawangware, Dagoretti Corner and Ngando all located along Naivasha Road.

The interruption will also affect City Mortuary, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Coptic Hospital, State House, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kibera, Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), Golf Course estate, Kenyatta Market, Karen, and areas along Gitanga Road among others.

Other areas also affected include Lang'ata estates, Makadara, St Mary's Hospital, Strathmore University and Wilson Airport all along Langa'ta Road.

Additionally, areas along Waiyaki Way including Loresho, RedHill, Kitisuru, Nyari, University of Nairobi Main Campus Residence Halls, Parklands Campus, Chiromo Campus, Westlands, and Parklands will also go without water.

Use water sparingly

"The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be interruption of water supply to customers served from Kabete Water Works and Sasumua Treatment works starting Thursday 6.00 am to Friday 6.00 am," read part of the notice by Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

The company has appealed to affected customers to use available water sparingly as they work towards restoring the supply.

"We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted," added Mr Muguna.