Kenya: Girl Power Show in Suluhu's First Visit to Nairobi

5 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

President Samia Suluhu's women-dominated entourage caught the eye in the Tanzanian leader's first official visit to Nairobi.

At the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Suluhu arrived guarded by an all-female security detail and accompanied by Tanzanian Foreign Minister, Ms Liberata Mulamula, a former Executive Secretary for the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, who was recently hired to help improve Dar's image abroad.

As a practicing Muslim, and now fasting during Ramadhan, tradition dictates that she is assisted by females as she goes about her business and the routine prayer sessions.

Kenya seemed ready for the optics as well. On hand to receive her at the airport were Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo, and her Sports counterpart, Amina Mohamed.

Ms Mohamed, herself a veteran diplomat and former Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, had hand-delivered an invitation from President Kenyatta to Ms Suluhu last month. As she signed the visitors' book at the Presidential Pavilion, she was surrounded by an all-female delegation of aides and officials from both governments.

And in keeping with female etiquette, the dress she wore while arriving was not the one she appeared with at State House for the bilateral meeting. Perhaps each suit and hijab served an assigned occasion. There was an air of camaraderie at State House.

President Suluhu hasn't been wearing masks at functions in Tanzania. Yesterday, as in her trip to Uganda last month, she wore one. Her delegation, too, was all in safety gear. It was no wonder that once she touched down in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam announced tougher measures on Covid-19 for visitors. From now on, proof of a negative test will be mandatory for those arriving or transiting through Tanzanian ports of entry.

Tanzania's departure from international Covid-19 protocols had isolated the government of John Pombe Magufuli, who died on March 17. At State House in Nairobi, she was described as a sister and friend. She returned the favour, describing President Kenyatta as "my brother" and Kenyans as "siblings."

"We are excited to welcome you here because we see you as our sister and Tanzania and Kenya are one thing," President Kenyatta said.

"This time, we intend to go as far as strengthening our relations. My pledge is to continue working side by side with you to ensure the vision of our founding fathers is attained," Presidents Kenyatta and Magufuli also fondly described each other as brothers.

President Magufuli even sent a pair of peacocks to Nairobi to symbolise their friendship and brotherhood.

President Kenyatta would later return gold plates confiscated from Tanzanian smugglers in Kenya. It seemed like pals working for a common cause. Until Covid-19 came. One side denied it, the other accepted it, and a wedge was drawn between neighbours. How will it go this time? Only time will tell.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.