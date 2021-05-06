Mozambique: The Population Continues to Flee From Pemba, the Town Attacked By Jihadists At the End of March

5 May 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Maputo — The exodus of inhabitants from Pemba continues, the small town in northern Mozambique attacked on March 24 by a jihadist group that claims to be affiliated with ISIS (see Fides, 27/3/2021). According to IOM (International Organization for Migrants), the number of displaced from Pemba has increased in a week from 30,000 to 36,000 people, contradicting the reassuring statements of the authorities who have affirmed that "the situation is under control". Instead, the influx of displaced people is constant and worse by the day according to local IOM officials. Many refugees flee by land or on foot, others by sea on makeshift boats.

The few testimonies from Pemba speak of night-time shootings that prevent the population from resting, and that are actually a true psychological torture, and of burning houses, it is not known whether committed by the rebels, the military or both. The suffering of the population of the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, has led the bishops of southern Africa to urge the government of Maputo to request the help of the international community to resolve the crisis. In a statement sent to Agenzia Fides, the Standing Committee of the Interregional Meeting of the Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) asks "the government of Mozambique not to spare any efforts in involving the international community in order to face violence in Cabo Delgado which unfortunately led to the loss of human lives and means of subsistence".

Referring to the assault on the city of Palma, the Bishops of Southern Africa say they are concerned about "the displacement of more than half a million citizens in the province of Cabo Delgado", which has meant that many residents can no longer enjoy a normal life where they can raise their children in peace and quiet. Even the elderly, who have spent many years there, have been uprooted and forced to flee. This means that they cannot enjoy the beauty of old age that allows them to maintain their relationship with the land in which they grew up". IMBISA brings together the Bishops of Angola, Botswana, ESwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.