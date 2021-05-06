Liberia: China Donates 4th Anti-Covid Materials

The government of China donated its fourth batch of Anti-COVID-19 materials to the government of Liberia.

The donation was made on May 4, in Monrovia by the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia: H.E. Ren Yisheng.

He said "I'm pleased to announce that this batch of medical supplies include 180 ventilators, 50 oxygen concentrators together with 1,800 full face masks and 500 tubing parts, 17,600 medical protective face masks, and 100 infrared thermometers."

He added: "We hope these medical supplies, which have followed the most stringent Chinese manufacturing standard, will be distributed to all public hospitals and private medical institutions across the country of Liberia."

China was the first country to make contributions to Liberia when the pandemic took place. "China is the first to offer assistance to Liberia and her people in your fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as we did during the fight against Ebola in 2014," the ambassador said.

He added, "In the years to come, the Chinese side is ready to double our efforts to further promote our all-round cooperation with Liberia in all areas such as infrastructure particularly roads, telecommunication and electricity, as well as agriculture, mining, public health and people-to-people exchanges."

In response, president Weah thanked the president and people of China for the level of assistance to Liberia. He said China is a strong partner to Liberia.